White Sox Move Up Opening Day Start Time Due to Weather

By James Neveau

Rainy forecast causes Sox home opener time change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The forecast may not end up cooperating with the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, and as a result the team will move the start time of their home opener. 

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, there is a chance of showers on Monday afternoon in the Chicago area, with rain becoming more widespread later in the day. 

As a result, the White Sox have moved the start time of their game up by one hour to 2:10 p.m. Central time. 

Parking lots will open three hours prior to first pitch, and gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m. Pregame introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m., according to the team. Tickets for the opener will still be honored. 

According to forecasts, the gametime temperature will likely be around 50 degrees on the South Side, with a slight chance of showers in the area. 

Rain at that time should be on the lighter side, meaning that the team could potentially play through the precipitation. 

Showers are expected to pick up in intensity in the evening hours and into the overnight, with a chance of severe weather on Tuesday. 

