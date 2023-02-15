White Sox' Mike Clevinger Confident He Will Be Exonerated

Mike Clevinger confident he will be exonerated originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the first day of spring training, new Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger addressed the media.

It's the first time Clevinger addressed the media since reports of domestic abuse allegations and an MLB investigation surfaced.

"Pretty disappointed to have to start off this way," Clevinger started off his opening statement addressing the situation.

"This is pretty devastating to me and my family. And I know I feel terrible for all my teammates having to answer questions."

The allegations surfaced after the White Sox had signed Clevinger in December.

In his first media session at Camelback Ranch, Clevinger asked for patience, maintained his innocence and that the truth would come to light.

'I trust the process of MLB, I really do and I think there's a reason I'm sitting here in front of you today," Clevinger said. "I'm just asking everyone to wait before they rush to judgment. Wait till the actual facts are out there, wait till there is actual evidence, and then make your decision of who you think I am."

Celvinger added "This is about my children that I care more about than even this game."

From there, Clevinger declined to answer several questions and offer more specific because of the ongoing investigation. He also said it was at the advice of his lawyers and MLB.

He did note he was "confident" he would be exonerated and agreed with the statement from his lawyer that he did nothing wrong.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn noted that neither Clevinger or his agent disclosed the allegations and investigations during negotiations of a contract. Hahn noted Clevinger's agent isn't obligated to and he understands why Clevinger didn't.

From Clevinger's side, he was unaware the investigation was still ongoing.

"This was going on for seven months. I didn't even know it was still going on, to be honest," Clevinger said.

Hahn did note he was disappointed when he heard of the allegations.

Only Major League Baseball can issue a punishment under the collective bargaining agreement, and Clevinger's status remains unaffected and he is clear to participate in spring training.

Clevinger also said he talked to his teammates on the first day of camp, wanting them to hear his "sentiment."

