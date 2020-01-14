White Sox Make Steve Cishek Signing Official, Ink Reliever to 1-Year Deal

The Chicago White Sox have been on a spending spree this offseason, and they’ve their wallets again as they’ve signed reliever Steve Cishek to a contract.

The deal was first reported earlier this month by ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Reliever Steve Cishek and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. The contract includes an option that could take the deal to a second year at $12 million total. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2020

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6-million contract with right-handed reliever Steve Cishek (@srSHREK31), which includes a club option for 2021. pic.twitter.com/lPWtWYtgsv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 14, 2020

Cishek had spent the last two seasons with the Cubs, posting a 2.55 ERA in 150 total appearances. He struck out 135 batters in 134.1 innings of work, and posted a 1.12 WHIP in those contests.

The addition of Cishek to the backend of the White Sox bullpen is key, as the team has already made significant additions to its rotation this offseason. With Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez now in the fold, the White Sox will hope that Cishek can team up with Kelvin Herrera to get the ball to Alex Colomé.