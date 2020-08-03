White Sox Make Series of Roster Moves, Including Recalling Nomar Mazara

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves on Monday, including reinstating outfielder Nomar Mazara from the injured list and signing left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard to a minor-league contract.

Mazara was placed on the injured list before the season began, and has been working out with the rest of the team’s minor league squad in Schaumburg since July 28, according to the White Sox.

Mazara will not start for the White Sox in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

To make room for Mazara on the active roster, the White Sox optioned catcher Yermin Mercedes to the Schaumburg training facility. He appeared as a pinch hitter in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Royals, going 0-for-1 in the contest.

The team also placed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert on the 45-day injured list with a forearm strain. The move cleared a roster spot for the White Sox, and they filled it by signing Richard to a minor-league deal.

Richard, who made his MLB debut with the White Sox back in 2008, was part of the 2009 trade that landed pitcher Jake Peavy from the San Diego Padres.

In parts of 11 big league seasons, Richard has posted a 69-84 record with a 4.51 ERA, starting 210 games and appearing as a reliever in 65 more. He has 824 strikeouts and 438 walks in 1,284.2 innings pitched during stints with the Padres, Cubs, Blue Jays and White Sox.

The White Sox will kick off a series with the Brewers on Monday night, with the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago Plus.