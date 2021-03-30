White Sox Make Roster Move, Signing Jake Lamb to Major League Contract

The Chicago White Sox are just two days away from opening their regular season against the Los Angeles Angels, and they have added a veteran player to the mix Tuesday as they signed infielder Jake Lamb to a major-league contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lamb spent most of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being released and signing with the Oakland A’s last season. He had signed with the Atlanta Braves earlier this year, but was released on Saturday.

The corner infielder appeared in 31 games last season, with three home runs and 10 runs batted in to his credit. He slashed .193/.283/.352 with the Diamondbacks and A’s, struggling badly at the plate during the shortened big league season.

Lamb will likely serve as a reserve infielder for the White Sox, backing up Yoán Moncada and José Abreu to start the year.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated pitcher Nik Turley for assignment. Turley was claimed off waivers from the A’s during spring training, and only made one appearance in Cactus League action.

After a Tuesday game against the Colorado Rockies, the White Sox will head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels in the season opener on Thursday.