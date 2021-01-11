White Sox Make Big Free Agent Splash, Reportedly Landing Liam Hendriks

The Chicago White Sox have made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, reportedly inking closer Liam Hendriks to a contract.

According to James Fegan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal is complete pending a physical for the hurler:

Free-agent closer Liam Hendriks in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, sources tell me and @JRFegan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 12, 2021

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is for three years, with a club option for a fourth season. The contract is worth $54 million guaranteed:

The White Sox and Liam Hendriks have agreed to a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth, per source; the deal is worth $54M guaranteed. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 12, 2021

Hendriks had a strong year for the Oakland Athletics last season, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.78 ERA and 14 saves for the National League West champions.

Hendriks started his career as a starting pitcher, bouncing from the Twins to the Blue Jays and then to the Royals, but he remade himself with the A’s in the last two seasons, posting sub 2.00 ERA’s in both campaigns.

He was named an American League All-Star during the 2019 season as he registered 25 saves for Oakland, then went out and posted similar numbers in the shortened 2020 campaign. He finished in ninth place in American League Cy Young Award voting during the season, and finished in 13th place in MVP voting.

Hendriks will be a huge shot in the arm for a bullpen loaded with young talent, including Jimmy Cordero, Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer.

He is the second significant acquisition for the White Sox this offseason, as the team acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Texas Rangers.