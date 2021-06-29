White Sox' Lucas Giolito: Josh Donaldson's Smack Talk ‘Classless'

Lucas Giolito: Josh Donaldson's smack talk 'classless' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well, Lucas Giolito. Tell us how you really feel.

The Chicago White Sox ace was upset after his team topped the division-rival Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, irked by the behavior of Josh Donaldson after the slugger got him for a two-run homer in the first inning.

Make no mistake, Giolito wasn't steamed about the result of the at-bat. He was bothered by what Donaldson had to say as he crossed home plate, the Twins third baseman making a pretty obvious reference to baseball's crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.

Heck, you could call it an accusation.

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hittinghis 2-run HR he said ... "Hand's not sticky anymore... it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2021

Giolito was asked about Donaldson's comments referencing "sticky stuff" after the game, a 7-6 win for the White Sox, and didn't pull any punches.

"I saw it after the fact. He's a f---ing pest," Giolito said. "That's kind of a classless move. If you're going to talk s---, talk s--- to my face. Don't go across home plate and do all that, just come to me.

"It's just annoying. We won. The W's next to my name. They're in last place."

Major League Baseball's upped enforcement of the rules banning foreign substance has been front and center on the South Side in recent days.

Sunday, former White Sox pitcher Héctor Santiago, pitching for the Seattle Mariners, became the first player ejected under the now league-mandated checks by umpires. His glove was confiscated, and he received a 10-game suspension Tuesday.

Now, here's Donaldson — who was one of the loudest voices in the ramp-up to the decision by commissioner Rob Manfred, alleging pitchers' infraction of rules that have long been on the books — unleashing a bout of charged smack talk toward one of the game's top arms.

Giolito, it turned out, silenced the Twins pretty well from there. While he didn't rack up his typically high number of strikeouts, registering just one in his six innings, he allowed just one run and only four hits after Donaldson, the second batter of the game, homered in the first inning.

The White Sox have had the Twins' number this season, now 6-1 against the team that was supposed to be their chief competition for the AL Central crown. But the back-to-back Central champs are mired in an extremely disappointing season, a half game out of last place following Tuesday's defeat.

