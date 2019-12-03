The Chicago White Sox have already been active in free agency, but according to a report, the team could have even loftier ambitions heading into the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the White Sox are looking to add not one, but two veteran starting pitchers in free agency, aiming to bolster their rotation in a big way.

The intention and hope of the White Sox is to add TWO veteran free agent starting pitchers. The Grandal signing was the first sign that 2020 is an all-in year for the White Sox, and this is another. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 3, 2019

“The (Yasmani) Grandal signing was the first sign that 2020 is an all-in year for the White Sox, and this is another,” Olney said.

If the White Sox decide to pull out the proverbial checkbook, there are plenty of options on the free agent market. The two big names this offseason are Gerrit Cole, who had a fantastic season with the Houston Astros, and Stephen Strasburg, who opted out of his deal with the Washington Nationals after the club won the World Series.

Even if the White Sox choose not to pursue one of those free agents, there are plenty of other options available. Zack Wheeler is reportedly generating plenty of interest, including from the White Sox, and other pitchers could intrigue the team as well, including Wade Miley, Cole Hamels, and Julio Teheran.

San Francisco Giants star Madison Bumgarner is also available on the open market.

So far this offseason, the White Sox have signed free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year contract, and the team also re-signed Jose Abreu to a three-year pact.