White Sox' Lance Lynn Injury Rehab Ahead of Schedule

Lance Lynn ahead of schedule in knee rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Finally, some good news for the White Sox on the injury front. Lance Lynn says he’s ahead of schedule as he recovers from knee surgery.

“It’s moving along more quickly than our training staff would like, but right on my pace,” Lynn said. “There’s still a lot of other work left to do, and we have some time until I get on a mound. So everything’s good right now, we just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”

Lynn was set to play catch on Wednesday, which was earlier than expected, but beyond that said there wasn’t much more he could do to further expedite the rehab process.

“I still have stitches in, so there’s not a whole lot you can do.”

While getting to play catch ahead of schedule is certainly a good sign, Lynn cautioned that the biggest tests for his knee are still ahead.

“I think the big thing is going to be mound,” Lynn said. “When it comes to mound time, that’s going to tell us everything we need to know. Anything we do stress-wise on flat ground is not near what it is on a mound, so we’ll see when it comes to that time how it feels, and then after that it’s building that pitch count.”

The White Sox are without both Lynn and Lucas Giolito right now, so they’ve leaned on spot starter Vince Velasquez and the bullpen in the meantime. So far, all the pitchers picking up the slack have been up to the task. But the club certainly wouldn’t want to tax those arms too much, too early in the season.

Lynn said the team hasn’t held him back as he pushes forward in his rehab. They’re letting him dictate the pace, depending on how he feels. And if he feels alright, Lynn could be back in the rotation earlier than initially expected.

