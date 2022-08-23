White Sox' Kopech Lands on 15-Day IL With Left Knee Strain

Kopech lands on 15-day IL with left knee strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed starting pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain, according to the team. He suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Baltimore, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 23, 2022

Before the game, Kopech was visibly in pain on the mound while taking warm up pitches. After consulting with pitching coach Ethan Katz, Kopech remained in the game.

However, his velocity was down exponentially. His first pitch fastball clocked in at 88 miles per hour, down from his regular 95 mph average. Kopech looked concerned, but continued to pitch.

He faced four batters, allowing one hit and four earned runs without recording a single out. Jimmy Lambert came in to replace the injured Kopech during the first inning to get out of the jam.

Kopech experienced the same injury back in early June, forcing him to leave the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers. He did not go on the injured list during that time, but missed the start he left for.

Tanner Banks was called up from Triple-A Charlotte in a subsequent move to Kopech's departure to the injured list.

The White Sox will start a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

