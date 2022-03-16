White Sox' Josh Harrison: Joining Team a ‘No-Brainer'

Harrison: Decision to join Sox a ‘no-brainer’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How long did Josh Harrison have to think about joining the White Sox when they offered him a free agent deal?

“When this opportunity presented itself, it was almost a no-brainer for me,” Harrison, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Sox, told NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk Podcast.

You can see why. Harrison, 34, is entering his 12th big-league season. His memories of the postseason are distant and brief — he played in four playoff games with the Pirates from 2013-15.

The White Sox are not only coming off consecutive postseason berths but are built to win a championship this year. Harrison cited the White Sox’ loaded roster as a selling point, mentioning Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, José Abreu and Yasmani Grandal, among others.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“I don't have to mention the pitching staff,” he said of a Sox' venerable rotation and bullpen. “You got Eloy [Jiménez], Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn.

“I definitely took it as a compliment when they came after me. I was very elated.”

Harrison also cited Chicago’s proximity to Cincinnati, his hometown, as a major draw, allowing him to be close to his family. Not to mention the opportunity to be double play partners with Anderson and play next to Abreu.

He fills one of the White Sox’ biggest offseason holes, second base. Harrison has played all around the diamond during his career but has seen his most time at second.

“When I was presented with the opportunity,” Harrison said, “looking around the infield, second base, I feel like I can blend in with this team, sure-handed up the middle and help any way that I can.”

For all the World Series expectations and aspirations, the White Sox have to go out and prove it this season.

"We know what we're capable of on paper, but I'm not really interested in on paper," Harrison said. "Paper has nothing to do with in between those white lines.

"We know what we have. It's about us going out there, starting today."

Listen to the entire interview on the latest White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.