Chicago Baseball

Johnny Cueto

White Sox' Johnny Cueto Named AL Player of the Week

By Ryan Taylor

Johnny Cueto named AL Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Arguably the best offseason signing for the White Sox, Johnny Cueto is proving his addition to the White Sox invaluable with his AL Player of the Week designation this for last week. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cueto won the award for the week of Aug.15-21. During that span, Cueto pitched in two games. 

The first came on Aug.15 against the Houston Astros. Cueto pitched eight innings, giving up six hits and one earned run. In the second game against the Cleveland Guardians, he pitched 8.2 innings and gave up five hits and no earned runs. 

Both games went as wins under Cueto's record, which is now 6-5. He came into the week with a 2.91 ERA and left with a 2.58 ERA. He leads the Sox in quality starts with 15, four more than second-place Dylan Cease. 

Chicago Baseball

Javier Assad 1 hour ago

Cubs: Javier Assad to Make Debut in Game 1 of Cardinals Doubleheader

Chicago baseball 23 hours ago

Cubs' Justin Steele Channels Ghost of Jon Lester Past Vs. Brewers

This season, in addition to his 6-5 record and 2.58 ERA, he has a 1.16 WHIP and 4.1 wins over replacement. He's struck out 73 batters and walked 25. 

Cueto's next start is scheduled for the series opener versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Johnny CuetoChicago White SoxAmerican League
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us