White Sox' Joe Kelly ‘Making Progress' in Extended Spring Training

In the early stages of the season, you could argue the bullpen has been the White Sox’ No. 1 strength. No starting pitcher has made it to six full innings, yet. But it hasn’t mattered, as the relievers have combined for a 3.00 ERA, helping the team hold on to early leads.

Best news for the South Siders is that the pen could get even stronger, soon. On Sunday, Tony La Russa had an update on Joe Kelly, who is in extended Spring Training rehabbing a biceps injury, and said the former Dodgers phenom is coming off a “real good session.”

"Mid-90s with no discomfort,” La Russa said. “He had a little more stamina. Got a little tired sooner, last time. This time, he kept right through the throw. So he's making progress.”

La Russa said that adding quality depth to the bullpen is critical for any team that has its sights set on a special season. It’s even more important when the team is on a win streak, too.

“It's one of those things, when you're playing well, that's when you need the depth,” La Russa said. “It's when you can rest Graveman and Bummer yesterday and still win the game because somebody steps up.

“Joe will add to that.”

Kelly still hasn’t faced live hitters, but that’s on the horizon. After that, chances are he heads to Charlotte for a rehab assignment in Triple-A. But given his experience, that may not be necessary.

“I'm not sure if that's been decided.”

