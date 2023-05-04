Chicago Baseball

Chicago White Sox

White Sox' Jake Burger Placed on IL, Lenyn Sosa Recalled

By Michael Allardyce

White Sox' Jake Burger placed on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The injury bug keeps coming for the Chicago White Sox.

On Thursday, ahead of the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list.

Burger left Wednesday's game with a strained left oblique. In the fourth inning, after swinging and missing at a pitch, Burger appeared to wince in pain.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Sosa was just optioned to Charlotte earlier this week, along with outfielder Oscar Colas.

Burger has been the Sox' source of power this season, leading the team with seven home runs. He also has five doubles and 14 RBIs in 23 games.

