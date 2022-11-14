White Sox' Jake Burger Announces Birth of Son on Social Media

Sox' Jake Burger, wife welcome Baby Burger to the world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Burger family is officially a value meal.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger announced that his wife, Ashlyn, gave birth to a baby boy named Brooks on Friday.

Everyone meet Brooks Jacob Burger! @AshlynCarmela is an absolute super star giving birth unmedicated! Cannot describe how proud I am of her! pic.twitter.com/HBgtyDDa4g — Jake Burger (@Burgatron13) November 12, 2022

Burger took to his Twitter account on Saturday to share the news with the world and express how proud he was of his wife for giving birth without any medication.

The couple revealed baby Brooks' gender in June at Guaranteed Rate Field where Burger hit a ball filled with blue dust.