White Sox Invite 27 Players to Spring Training in Arizona

The Chicago White Sox have invited a total of 27 non-roster invitees to spring training, and announced they had agreed to minor-league contracts with a total of 15 free agents.

According to a press release, the White Sox have agreed to new contacts with a slew of players, including pitchers Ryan Burr, Ross Detwiler, and Caleb Frare. Outfielder Nicky Delmonico has also inked a minor league contract with the White Sox, as has infielder Matt Skole.

Here are the 15 minor league players the White Sox signed:

Pitchers:

Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Brady Lail, Jacob Lindgren, Alex McRae, Adalberto Mejia, Bryan Mitchell, Matt Tomshaw

Infielders:

Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine, Matt Skole

Outfielders:

Jaycob Brugman, Nicky Delmonico

In addition, the White Sox have invited 12 of their minor league prospects to camp, including top prospects Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal.

Vaughn, the White Sox 2019 first-round pick in the MLB Draft, is the number three prospect in the team’s system, according to MLB Pipeline. The talented first baseman likely won’t make the big league roster out of spring training, but could be added to the club later in the summer.

Madrigal is the team’s number four prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and was picked in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Here are the 12 prospects the club has invited to camp:

Pitchers:

Tayron Guerrero, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson, Kodi Medeiros, Hunter Schryver, Jonathan Stiever

Catcher:

Carlos Pérez

Infielders:

Nick Madrigal, Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn

Outfielders:

Luis González, Daniel Palka

The White Sox pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 12, and the rest of the position players will report on Feb. 17.