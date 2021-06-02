White Sox-Indians Series Finale Postponed by Rain in Cleveland

Sox-Indians series finale postponed by rain in Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another day, another rainout for the Chicago White Sox.

Unfavorable weather conditions in Northeast Ohio postponed the finale of a four-game set between the White Sox and the division-rival Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 23, which turns a potentially crucial four-game series at season's end between the two top teams in the American League Central into a potentially even more meaningful five-game set.

The White Sox have been hammered by weather-related postponements this season, with this very series featuring a makeup of a game that was postponed in April. The White Sox played two doubleheaders in three days — one against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and one to kickstart this series with Cleveland on Monday — in the last week.

After an abrupt and early end to this important series between contenders for the Central crown, the White Sox left Cleveland with a two and a half game lead in the division.

