White Sox Home Opener: Forecast Could be Rainy for First Pitch Thursday

Thursday is expected to be a festive day on the South Side as fans are welcomed back into Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since 2019, but the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will likely be dodging rain drops if they want to get their game in.

According to current forecast models, the temperature around first pitch at 3:10 p.m. will be 64 degrees. The issue could potentially come in the form of rain, which is expected to be hanging around the area through the early afternoon hours.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

That rain could potentially move out in the mid-afternoon, meaning that the game could potentially be delayed. A window to play the game does appear to open up later in the day, but the NBC 5 Storm Team will re-evaluate forecast models on Thursday morning prior to first pitch.

Roger Bossard and company will have a lot of work to do to keep the field playable, as plenty of rain is in the forecast for the morning Thursday. That rain is part of a low-pressure system that is currently over Missouri and Iowa, and it will slowly churn its way across the region over the next two or three days, with several lines of rain moving through the region during that time.

More rain is expected Friday, but it will become largely scattered by the afternoon, meaning that the teams could potentially play Friday afternoon if Thursday’s game is a wash-out.

The rain is expected to stick around through Saturday and into Sunday morning as well, putting the other two games in the series against Kansas City in peril.

For all the latest details, be sure to download the NBC 5 app.