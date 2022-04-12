White Sox Home Opener: Everything You Need to Know About Tuesday's Game at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox, defending American League Central champions, began their season Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit, winning two out of three games against the Tigers.

Tuesday, they have their first home game of the season against the Seattle Mariners.

From new ballpark food, to COVID protocols at Guaranteed Rate Field, to whether or not you'll need a raincoat, here's everything you need to know about the Chicago White Sox home opener.

What Time Does White Sox Game Start?

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Anyone who can’t make it to the game can catch all the action on NBC Sports Chicago and the MyTeams app.

What's the Game Day Weather Forecast?

White Sox fans will have better luck for home opener weather than Cubs fans did last week.

Sunny, mild and above average temperatures in the 60s will make for a beautiful day at Guaranteed Rate Field. While there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the day, the main threat of rain won’t come until later in the evening.

The weather at first pitch is expected to be 61 degrees.

Are There Still Paper Tickets for Games? Are Tickets Still Available?

Guaranteed Rate Field has switched exclusively to mobile tickets, with fans permitted to use the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster apps. Fans who purchase tickets on resale sites can use those apps as well.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets were not sold out and still available.

When Do the Gates Open?

For the home opener, gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 1:10 p.m., two hours before first pitch.

For the rest of the regular season, gates will open 90 minutes prior to game time.

What's the Best Way to Get to Guaranteed Rate Field?

Parking at Guaranteed Rate Field: Parking lots around Guaranteed Rate Field will open two hours prior to first pitch throughout the regular season.

Fans who purchase their parking in advance for $25 can park in the A, B, C and G lots. Fans who need to purchase parking on the day of the game can do so for $27 in lots F and L.

Fans who want to tailgate can purchase spots in Lot E, with that lot opening earlier than other stadium parking lots.

Fans who plan to arrive closer to game time for the home opener are encouraged to park in the remote lot near McCormick Place, where a free shuttle will be available to transport fans to the stadium and back.

Public Transportation to Guaranteed Rate Field: The Metra’s Rock Island line provides service near the ballpark, while the CTA’s Red Line (Sox-35th) and Green Line (35th Street) both have stops near the stadium.

Can I Bring a Bag Inside?

Bags are not permitted. Clutches that are under 9” x 5” x 2” are permitted, along with diaper bags when an infant is present.

On Tuesday, the White Sox announced a list of new food and beer that will be available to fans who attend games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Rainbow cone and Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst are among the foods that will be available

What Are The COVID Rules at Guaranteed Rate Field?

While there are COVID protocols and rules outlined on for the White Sox 2021 season, there are no COVID rules listed for the 2022 season.

Can I Use Cash at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Cash is not accepted by vendors or at concession stands and retail shops within the ballpark. Fans can use credit or debit cards at those facilities, or can trade in cash for White Sox gift cards at the Chicago Sports Depot, located on the north side of 35th Street adjacent to the ballpark.

Food can also be ordered in advance on the MLB Ballpark app.

What Food Should I Eat at the Stadium?

From rainbow cones, to Froman’s Cheddar Pierogis, there are a slew of new food items available at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, along with new beers from BuckleDown Brewing, Sketchbook brewing and Spiteful Brewing.

Overall, there are 75 craft beers available at Guaranteed Rate.

What about the Chicago Cubs — When do They Play Next?

The Cubs also play Tuesday, but not in Chicago. They'll be in Pittsburgh for the Pirates home opener at 3:12 p.m.