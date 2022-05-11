White Sox-Guardians Postponed After Cleveland COVID-19 Positives

Sox-Guardians postponed after Cleveland COVID positives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Wednesday's matinee between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, MLB announced.
Vince Velasquez, for the White Sox, and Aaron Civale, for the Guardians, were the expected starters for the game. The teams split the first two games of a three-game series on Monday (Cleveland won 12-9 in 11 innings) and Tuesday (Chicago won 4-1).
No rescheduling information is yet available.
The White Sox next play on Thursday at 7:10 p.m., when they open a four-game home series against the New York Yankees.
Chicago Baseball
