White Sox-Guardians Postponed After Cleveland COVID-19 Positives

Sox-Guardians postponed after Cleveland COVID positives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday's matinee between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, MLB announced.

Vince Velasquez, for the White Sox, and Aaron Civale, for the Guardians, were the expected starters for the game. The teams split the first two games of a three-game series on Monday (Cleveland won 12-9 in 11 innings) and Tuesday (Chicago won 4-1).

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No rescheduling information is yet available.

The White Sox next play on Thursday at 7:10 p.m., when they open a four-game home series against the New York Yankees.

Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 11, 2022

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.