White Sox Game vs. Twins Postponed Due to Rain

Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain, the team announced Monday afternoon.

According to the White Sox, the game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Monday, July 19.

The first game will start at 4:10 p.m., and the second will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first seven-inning contest.

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m., and gates to the ballpark will open at 3:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets and parking coupons for Monday's game can use both as "gift certificates" to any future White Sox regular season home game. Exchanges can be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office.

Tickets to Monday's game MUST be exchanged for tickets to another game.

Fans with tickets and parking for the July 19 game can attend both contests, according to the team.