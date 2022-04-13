White Sox Game Delayed Due to Rain, but is Expected to Go Forward

White Sox postponed, to play doubleheader Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have officially delayed Wednesday night’s game, with first pitch moved to 6:55.

The forecast looked bleak throughout the day, but the rain cleared up just enough for the all clear to start playing later.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one is happier with the decision to try to squeeze in a game than Tony La Russa.

“We want to play,” La Russa said. “Nobody wants to play a doubleheader tomorrow.”

The biggest problem for La Russa is playing 18 innings in one day, after players had an abbreviated ramp up due to a shortened Spring Training.

“You’re already pushing players,” La Russa said. “Especially to a place that’s dangerous and detrimental. You know, you’re playing a lot of innings with the bullpen. They get tired, and you’re going to have some games with guys getting hurt.

“I don’t care what organization it is, nobody’s deep enough.”

With Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn both on the shelf with injuries, another starter going down would seriously challenge the team’s pitching depth, both in the rotation and in the bullpen.

Now the challenge will be to play fast, in case the rain returns.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.