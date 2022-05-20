White Sox Game Postponed for Rain, Will Play Doubleheader Sunday

White Sox - Yankees game postponed due to weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Friday night’s White Sox game against the Yankees has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up later this weekend, as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Game one of the double header will begin at 2:05 p.m., with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game. However, if game one finishes quickly, game two won’t start any earlier than 6:05 p.m.

The first game on Sunday will be broadcast on Prime Video, while the second will be on ESPN. But be sure to tune in to NBC Sports Chicago before and after the games, because Laurence Holmes will host White Sox Pregame Live and White Sox Postgame Live on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dallas Keuchel was scheduled to square off against Nestor Cortes on Friday.

