White Sox Fan Gets Leury García Tattoo After Huge Home Run in Game 3 of ALDS

White Sox fan gets García tattoo after huge HR in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One Chicago White Sox fan made a bold promise during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

In the bottom of the third inning with the White Sox trailing 5-3 and two runners on base and Leury García at the plate, the fan promised to a get a tattoo in García's honor.

if leury hits a homer here, i’ll get a tattoo in his honor — bertboy (@gilxred) October 11, 2021

García delivered with a 3-run bomb to give the Sox a 6-5 lead. The Astros tied the game at six runs apiece in the top of the fourth, but the White Sox would score three more runs of their own to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

And the fan wasted no time following through on his promise, getting a very prominent tattoo on their thigh.

Now the White Sox need to beat the Astros in Game 4 on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The White Sox currently trail the Astros in the series, two games to one in a best of five series.

Game 4 was originally scheduled to be played on Monday, but rain postponed the game to Tuesday giving the team and fans a chance to recharge after a late night on Game 3.

If the Sox beat the Astros on Tuesday, Game 5 will be played in Houston on Wednesday night. Carlos Rodón gets the start against Lance McCullers Jr. in that pivotal Game 4 match up.