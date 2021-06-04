White Sox Eye Full Capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25

Sox targeting June 25 for move to full capacity at The Rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The stands might soon be full on the South Side.

The Chicago White Sox are targeting Friday, June 25, as the first day they'll move to full capacity at home games at Guaranteed Rate Field, the first time a full complement of fans will be allowed inside the ballpark since the end of the 2019 season. It will be the start of a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners.

RELATED: What Lance Lynn has given the Sox that they lacked in 2020

The White Sox might also be able to sell additional tickets to upcoming home games against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14, 15 and 16.

Guaranteed Rate Field is currently operating at 60-percent capacity, which recently rose from the 20-percent level that the White Sox had to open the 2021 season. They have had eight limited-capacity sellouts so far this year.

Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free.