White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Had Surgery on a Torn Hamstring Tendon, Team Says

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The team said the surgery was to "repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee" and noted it was similar to the injury sustained by Yasmani Grandal in 2021 and Lance Lynn earlier in April.

Previously, the team said Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks and Tuesday the team confirmed that timeline.

Jiménez sustained the injury while running through first base on a groundout in Chicago's loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The 25-year-old landed awkwardly on the bag and then fell to the ground. He was down for several minutes before being carted off the field.

Through 11 games played this season, Jiménez is batting .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs.

