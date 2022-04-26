Chicago Baseball

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Had Surgery on a Torn Hamstring Tendon, Team Says

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Eloy Jiménez undergoes surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The team said the surgery was to "repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee" and noted it was similar to the injury sustained by Yasmani Grandal in 2021 and Lance Lynn earlier in April.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Previously, the team said Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks and Tuesday the team confirmed that timeline.

Jiménez sustained the injury while running through first base on a groundout in Chicago's loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The 25-year-old landed awkwardly on the bag and then fell to the ground. He was down for several minutes before being carted off the field.

Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs 23 hours ago

Wittenmyer: Cubs Need Keegan Thompson in Rotation as Real ‘Weapon'

Chicago White Sox 24 hours ago

Losing Streaks Collide When White Sox, Royals Meet

Through 11 games played this season, Jiménez is batting .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Eloy JimenezChicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us