White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Eloy Jiménez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Outfielder Eloy Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks with a right hamstring strain, the White Sox announced Sunday morning. Jiménez will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

“After returning to Chicago, Eloy will undergo further evaluation by White Sox team physicians at Rush University System for Health and a treatment plan will be put in place," the team said in a statement. "The club expects to be able to provide an update prior to Tuesday’s game. Preliminarily, it is estimated that Eloy will miss approximately six to eight weeks.”

Jiménez sustained the injury while running through first base on a groundout in Chicago's loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. He was down on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

Through 11 games played this season, Jiménez is batting .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Meanwhile, the White Sox activated Lucas Giolito from the 10-day injured list. Giolito, who suffered an abdominal strain in his Opening Day start, will start for Chicago in Sunday's series finale against the Twins.

Reliever Ryan Burr, who's yet to debut this season due to a right shoulder strain, was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment.