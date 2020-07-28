White Sox Drop Both Games of Doubleheader as Rodon Roughed Up in First Outing of Year

Tuesday quickly turned into a day to forget for the Chicago White Sox, as they dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

After dropping the opener, the White Sox were hoping to get a strong outing from Carlos Rodon in his first start of the new season, but instead he was chased from the game after just 3.2 innings, giving up five earned runs and walking three batters while striking out four.

His opponent, Adam Plutko, gave up two earned runs and struck out four batters in six innings of work, collecting his first win of the season.

The Indians got off to a hot start in the first inning, as Francisco Lindor, who hit a home run in the first game of the day, smacked an RBI double to left field, scoring Jose Ramírez and giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Carlos Santana then stepped to the plate and launched a two-run homer over the left field fence to extend the Indians’ lead to three runs.

James McCann, who didn’t start in the opening game of the day, smacked a solo home run to left field to bring the Sox within two runs, but Chicago couldn’t do any more damage against Plutko for several innings, as the Cleveland hurler settled in nicely.

Oscar Mercado added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth inning when he rapped a single to left field, giving the Tribe a 5-1 edge in the contest.

The White Sox continued to get strong bullpen pitching, with their relievers combining for 4.1 innings of scoreless work in the nightcap, and that allowed the offense to chip away at the Cleveland lead. José Abreu, who came up a triple short of the cycle in the game, launched a home run over the center field barrier in the sixth, and Nicky Delmonico muscled an RBI single into shallow left field in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough as Cleveland slammed the door and picked up the victory.

Now sitting at 1-4 on the abbreviated season, the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito for Wednesday’s series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m., and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.