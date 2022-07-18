White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft.

They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The director of amateur scouting for the White Sox, Mike Shirley said this about Schutlz: "You just don’t see these guys every day," Schultz said. "He’s a unique talent."

Schultz, according to him, has a fastball, changeup and slider in his arsenal that he's confident using.

In the second round, the Sox selected a right-handed pitcher out of Arkansas, Peyton Pallette. He made 15 appearances (11 starts) with the Razorbacks last season. He notched a 4.02 ERA in 56.0 innings of work and added 67 strikeouts to his season. He limited opposing hitters to a .237 batting average.

Pallette was considered a first round talent until he underwent Tommy John surgery in January and missed his last season. He has a fastball that can reach the high 90s and a slider that can touch the low 90s.

Round 3 (pick 101): RHP Jonathan Cannon, University of Georgia

Cannon is the third pitcher the Sox have taken in the draft. The right-hander is tall, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 213 pounds. He is MLB.com's #60 prospect.

The 21-year-old (turns 22 on July 19) has a fastball that comes in between 92-96 mph. He is a true strike-thrower, averaging two walks per nine innings in his entire collegiate career.

"The biggest difference for him this spring has been an improved cutter that parks in the upper 80s and regularly misses bats," according to MLB.com's prospect rankings. "His low-80s slider looks sharper than last year, though he has lost some trust in his sinking mid-80s changeup and has mostly shelved his curveball.

Round 4 (pick 131): SS Jordan Sprinkle, UC Santa Barbara (transferring to Arkansas)

The White Sox go back to the infield for their fourth-round pick. They used their first-round pick last season on shortstop Colson Montgomery too.

He is a bit undersized, coming in at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. But, he's fast. He stole 25 bases in 56 games last season with UCSB. As an everyday shortstop last season, he was named Co-Big West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American.

His arm is improving and his bat is there, but he could use some mechanical work. The White Sox farm helped Oscar Colas address his mechanical issues this season and hopefully will use the same development.

Round 5 (pick 161): LHP Tyler Schweitzer, Ball State

Going back to adding depth to the left-handed relievers will be important for the club. Their active roster currently has one left-handed pitcher in the bullpen (Tanner Banks). This could be something they target at the trade deadline, nonetheless the draft too.

Schweitzer had an outstanding season last year, dropping his ERA from 5.35 to 2.65 on the mound. He went 11-2 in his pitching record, striking out 112 to the 30 walks he gave up. He pitched 91.2 innings and gave up just 27 earned runs.

He ranks as the No. 210 MLB.com prospect. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He's from Fisher, Ind.

Round 6 (pick 191): RHP Eric Alder, Wake Forest (NC)

Alder had a rough outing in college last season, holding an 8.86 ERA. In 2021, however, he held a 2.00 ERA 18 innings, giving up just four runs.

Alder comes in with good size at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. The 21-year old is becoming part of a large focus to repair the bullpen in the farm.

Round 7(pick 221): RHP Mark McLaughlin, Tennessee

McLaughlin comes in the seventh round with some monster pitching statistics from one of the biggest baseball schools in the country.

In 27 games last season, he held a 2-1 record, 2.01 ERA and struck out 45 batters to 12 walks in 31.1 innings. He inched close to averaging 13 strikeouts per nine innings too.

McLaughlin is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. His best pitch is a 92-94 mph fastball he throws over the top.

Round 8 ( pick 251): 2B Mario Camilletti, Central Michigan

Now the infield is becoming addressed with a nice bat out of Central Michigan. Camiletti is a single-base hitter, recording 267 collegiate college hits -- 54 of which were doubles, two triples and 14 home runs.

He stand at 5-foot-9 and weighs 195 pounds. He slashed .327/.468/.450 in the five seasons he played in college. He also recorded 207 walks.

Round 9 (pick 281): C Michael Turner, Arkansas

In the ninth round, the front office decided to go with a catcher who played four seasons at Kent State and a fifth year at Arkansas. He's got good size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

In his five seasons in college, he slashed .323/.403/.502 at the plate. Last year with the Razorbacks, he played in 64 games and recorded 83 hits and 40 runs. He also raked in 53 RBIs.

Round 10 (pick 311): 1B Tim Elko, Ole Miss

Elko is the third infielder of the draft that has been taken by the White Sox. He represents the only first baseman. Even though he's played third base in the past, he is likely going to stick at first base.

He played five seasons in college all with Mississippi. Last season, he was named All-SEC second team as he played with a torn ACL. He recorded 72 hits, 63 runs, 24 home runs and 75 RBIs in his 65 games last year.

He slashed .293/.392/.592 in his five collegiate seasons from the plate.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.