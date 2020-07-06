White Sox, Cubs to Wrap Up 2020 MLB Season With Crosstown Showdown

The final weekend of September could potentially be a weekend to remember for fans of the Chicago White Sox and Cubs, as the two teams will battle in the final series of the regular season.

The series, which will be played at Guaranteed Rate Field, could have playoff implications for both clubs in the shortened season, as both teams have hopes of getting back into the postseason.

The series is set to begin on Sept. 25 and will wrap up on Sept. 27, according to the MLB schedule released by the league Monday.

The Cubs and White Sox, as part of the league’s scheduling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will also play a three-game series at Wrigley Field Aug. 21-23.