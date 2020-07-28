White Sox Comeback Falls Short as Indians Take Opener of Doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox dropped the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, as the team’s late rally fell just short in the opener of the twinbill.

Trailing 4-2 entering the frame, the White Sox were able to get the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning when Tim Anderson led off with a double, but Cleveland closer Brad Hand began pitching his way out of trouble, striking out Yoan Moncada and inducing a flyout from Jose Abreu.

The Sox scored their third run thanks to an RBI single from Yasmani Grandal, but Edwin Encarnacion struck out looking to end the comeback attempt.

Dylan Cease took the loss in his first start of the season, giving up seven hits and four earned runs in just 2.1 innings of work. The White Sox bullpen was able to keep Cleveland off the board for the remainder of the contest, throwing 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, but it wasn’t enough to keep the club from dropping to 1-3 on the young season.

Aaron Civale threw six innings for Cleveland, giving up two earned runs and striking out nine batters. He earned the win, while Hand collected the save.

The Indians got on the board early with a pair of home runs, as Francisco Lindor smacked a two-run shot to right field in the first inning and Bradley Zimmer hit a solo shot to right in the second.

After Anderson homered in the third to make it a 3-1 game, Zimmer answered right back with an RBI single in the third, scoring Carlos Santana and putting Cleveland ahead 4-1.

The Sox scratched out a run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Abreu, but their ninth inning comeback fell short after Encarnacion was retired by Hand to give Cleveland the win.

The two clubs will battle again Tuesday evening in the second game of a doubleheader. Carlos Rodon will take the ball for the White Sox in his first start of the young season. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.