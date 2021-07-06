White Sox Catcher Yasmani Grandal to Miss Time Due to Torn Tendon in Knee

The Chicago White Sox have been hit with yet another significant injury, as starting catcher Yasmani Grandal is expected to miss time with a torn tendon in his left knee.

Grandal, who has a .188/.388/.436 slash line, along with 14 home runs and 38 RBI’s this season, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to the injury, the team announced in a press release.

The catcher was placed on the 10-day injured list, and the club recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him.

Zavala has hit five home runs and driven in 15 RBI’s in 33 games with the Knights this season. He has a .178 batting average in those contests.

The White Sox have had to deal with a slew of injuries this season, and Grandal’s absence is just one more tough break to overcome. Luis Robert remains on the 60-day injured list, although he is progressing well in his rehab from a right hip flexor strain he suffered in early May.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez hasn’t played at all this season after tearing a pectoral muscle during a spring training game. Infielder Nick Madrigal is out for the season after tearing his hamstring, and Aaron Bummer is on the 10-day injured list after suffering a hamstring strain.

Despite all that, the White Sox remain on top of the heap in the American League Central, with a six-game lead over the Cleveland Indians.