White Sox, Cardinals Set to Face-Off in ‘Field of Dreams' Game

As part of MLB's announcement of the 2020 schedule, the league confirmed that the Chicago White Sox will head to Iowa to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the "Field of Dreams" Game this summer.

According to the league, the game will still take place on Aug. 13, as planned, with the White Sox serving as the host for the contest.

The game was originally supposed to pit the White Sox against the New York Yankees, but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a shortened season, the league has decided to have teams play geographic rivals only.

Teams from the American League Central will only play one another, and will also take on teams from the National League Central.