White Sox Capture Cactus League Opener Over Reds in Goodyear

The weather in Arizona finally cooperated Sunday, and that was good news for the Chicago White Sox as they captured a victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their spring training opener.

Tim Anderson drove in a run for the White Sox out of the leadoff spot, and Seby Zavala hit his first home run of the Cactus League campaign in the victory.

Nick Madrigal went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the game, while Micker Adolfo smacked his first double of the spring.

Dylan Cease got the start for the White Sox, giving up three hits and zero runs in two innings. Cease also struck out three Reds batters in the victory.

It took a while for the White Sox offense to get going, but they finally broke through in the fifth inning as Leury Garcia hit an RBI single to right field to score James McCann. Anderson then hit an RBI groundout to shortstop, putting the White Sox in front by a pair.

After Zavala homered to right to make it a 3-0 game, the Reds made things interesting in the eighth, with Stuart Fairchild smacking a two-run home run to cut the Chicago lead to 3-2.

The White Sox scored four runs in the ninth to build that lead back up, with Madrigal and Danny Mendick both hitting RBI singles to put Chicago in front by a 7-2 margin.

The Sox will return to the diamond on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

