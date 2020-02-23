Chicago Baseball
Spring Training 2020

White Sox Capture Cactus League Opener Over Reds in Goodyear

The original opener Saturday was rained out

By James Neveau

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox looks on in the bullpen during spring training workouts on February 19, 2020 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale Arizona. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The weather in Arizona finally cooperated Sunday, and that was good news for the Chicago White Sox as they captured a victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their spring training opener.

Tim Anderson drove in a run for the White Sox out of the leadoff spot, and Seby Zavala hit his first home run of the Cactus League campaign in the victory.

Nick Madrigal went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the game, while Micker Adolfo smacked his first double of the spring.

Dylan Cease got the start for the White Sox, giving up three hits and zero runs in two innings. Cease also struck out three Reds batters in the victory.

It took a while for the White Sox offense to get going, but they finally broke through in the fifth inning as Leury Garcia hit an RBI single to right field to score James McCann. Anderson then hit an RBI groundout to shortstop, putting the White Sox in front by a pair.

After Zavala homered to right to make it a 3-0 game, the Reds made things interesting in the eighth, with Stuart Fairchild smacking a two-run home run to cut the Chicago lead to 3-2.

The White Sox scored four runs in the ninth to build that lead back up, with Madrigal and Danny Mendick both hitting RBI singles to put Chicago in front by a 7-2 margin.

The Sox will return to the diamond on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

White Sox News and Notes:

-Alex Colome is looking to improve on a strong 2019 season as he enters his second season as the team’s closer. He spoke to Daryl Van Schouwen on Sunday after the team’s victory in Goodyear. [Chicago Sun-Times]

-Which players on the White Sox spring training roster could fight their way onto the team’s 26-man squad? South Side Showdown’s Vincent Parise takes a look at some of the roster battles shaping up in camp. [South Side Showdown]

This article tagged under:

Spring Training 2020Chicago White SoxTim AndersonDylan CeaseMicker Adolfo
