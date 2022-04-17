White Sox Can't Sweep on Easter, Doomed by Big Rays First Inning

Sox observations: Inside disastrous first inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the second-straight series, the White Sox had an opportunity to sweep a top-tier opponent, and for the second-straight series the White Sox had to be content taking two of three. On a dreary Easter Sunday, the bats were nowhere to be found, and good defensive plays by the Rays limited what opportunities they did have. Up next, a four game set with the new-look Guardians in Cleveland.

FIRST INNING BURIES WHITE SOX

Vince Velasquez either woke up on the wrong side of the bed, or lost his lucky Easter rabbit’s foot, or something, because he got out to a disastrous start in Sunday’s game. After striking out Brandon Lowe to start the game, Velasquez allowed the next seven batters to reach base with hits, walks and an error he committed with the bases loaded. That led to four runs, and put the White Sox in a hole they never managed to overcome. The most frustrating part of Velasquez’ ugly opening frame was that he didn’t surrender any hard contact. He simply couldn’t find the plate, and squandered his one opportunity to get out of the jam by committing the error. There was a silver lining to his start, however. Velasquez was able to hang in there and make it through an additional 3.2 innings, without any more damage, lessening the bullpen’s load.

ANDERSON ROBBED OF RUNS AND RBI’S

If anyone had a more frustrating day than Velasquez, it was Tim Anderson. He tried to get the Sox on the comeback trail with his leadoff at-bat, smashing a ball to left field. But Josh Lowe timed his jump perfectly and brought the ball back into the yard. Two innings later, Anderson thought he had another RBI opportunity by legging out an infield single. But upon replay review, pitcher Chris Mazza beat Anderson to the bag by a split second, thwarting the Sox’ scoring chance. Finally, with the White Sox down two in the fifth inning, Anderson tried to steal home on a passed ball. But Jalen Beeks did a good job blocking the plate, Francisco Mejía was able to corral the ball quickly, and Anderson was tagged out. Great defensive plays by the Rays in each instance. And in each instance, just a matter of inches away from impact plays that could’ve changed the course of the game.

SOX OFFENSE SPUTTERS

If not for some help from the Rays, the White Sox may have been shut out on Sunday, despite plenty of opportunities. Twice the team loaded the bases with fewer than two outs, and twice they only scored a single run. In each of those cases, that run only crossed home plate due to a Tampa miscue. The first came when Gavin Sheets was hit by a pitch, and the second when Adam Engel dashed home on a passed ball. Heading into the game, the White Sox were batting .281 with runners in scoring position一 the seventh-best rate in the game一 so that’s not a cause for concern, yet. But overall, the team is now averaging only 4.2 runs a game. With one of the best lineups in the league, the team expects more production than that. They’ll hope the bats heat up as temperatures heat up next week.

