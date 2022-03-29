Chicago Baseball

White Sox Bring Miller Lite Back to Guaranteed Rate Field

By Tim Stebbins

It's Miller time at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox announced Tuesday they reached a multi-year agreement with Molson Coors, which will become the team's official domestic beer, craft beer and hard seltzer partner.

The Sox had a long marketing relationship with Molson Coors, which includes Miller Lite, that began in 1986 under a deal with the Miller Brewing Company.

The deal was renewed after the team's 2005 championship season and ended after the 2016 season. The Sox partnered with Anheuser-Busch in 2018.

With the new agreement, say good-bye to giant goose in right field. It will be rebranded as Miller Lite Landing.

