White Sox Blown Out by Indians Saturday Afternoon

It was a rough afternoon at the office for the Chicago White Sox, as they gave up three home runs and fell to the Cleveland Indians by a score of 7-1.

Domingo Santana, Jordan Luplow and Franmil Reyes all hit home runs for the Indians, who evened up the three-game weekend series with their triumph Saturday. Francisco Lindor and Delino DeShields Jr. each collected a pair of hits in the contest.

Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw six shutout innings against the White Sox, scattering just five hits and striking out seven batters.

The White Sox got two shutout innings from Matt Foster to start the game, but fell behind in the fourth inning as Drew Anderson, making his first appearance for the South Siders, gave up six earned runs, including a pair of home runs.

Steve Cishek’s struggles also continued in the game, as he gave up a solo home run, ballooning his ERA to 11.12 on the year.

The White Sox got their lone run off of a Yoan Moncada long ball, his third of the season, in the eighth inning.

The Indians got on the board in the fourth inning when Cesar Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, then Lindor scored on a passed ball. Reyes then blasted a home run to center field, scoring Santana, and Luplow blasted a two-run homer of his own to put Cleveland ahead 6-0.

That was all the Indians needed, but they did get another run on a solo home run by Domingo Santana in the eighth for good measure. Moncada’s home run wasn’t enough to kickstart the White Sox offense, and they dropped to 8-7 on the season.

The two clubs will wrap up their series on Sunday with a nationally televised showdown. First pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.