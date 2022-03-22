White Sox Avoid Arbitration With Reynaldo López, Adam Engel

White Sox avoid arbitration with López, Engel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox on Tuesday avoided arbitration hearings with right-hander Reynaldo López and outfielder Adam Engel, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed.

The Sox agreed to terms on one-year contracts with López ($2.625 million) and Engel ($2 million).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday was the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange salary figures for the upcoming season. By settling with López and Engel, the White Sox avoided going to hearings the two players.

In normal offseasons, the exchange deadline typically is in January. If teams and arbitration-eligible players don't reach an agreement by then, they each submit figures for a February hearing with a panel of arbitrators.

Hearings will take place during the regular season this year due to MLB's 99-day lockout.

Along with López and Engel, starter Lucas Giolito is arbitration-eligible this offseason.

López, who made $2.1 million in 2021, went 4-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 20 games (nine starts).

Engel made $1.375 million last season. In 39 games, he batted .252/.336/.496, missing time due to injury.

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer