White Sox Announce Summer Camp Roster Ahead of MLB Season

With Major League Baseball clubs preparing to start their summer training camps, the Chicago White Sox have announced their roster for baseball’s restart.

Each team was allowed to list up to 60 players on their summer camp roster ahead of the June 28 deadline, and the White Sox ultimately included 44 players on their list.

The team’s summer camp will begin on July 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here is Chicago’s full summer camp roster:

*= Player not currently on 40-man roster

Pitchers –

Drew Anderson*, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Steve Cishek, Alex Colome, Jimmy Cordero, Ross Detwiler*, Dane Dunning, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Tayron Guerrero*, Lucas Giolito, Gio González, Ian Hamilton, Kelvin Herrera, Codi Heuer*, Tyler Johnson*, Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López, Evan Marshall, Carlos Rodón, José Ruiz

Catchers –

Zack Collins, Yasmani Grandal, James McCann, Yermín Mercedes

Infielders –

Jose Abréu, Tim Anderson, Cheslor Cuthbert*, Edwin Encarnación, Leury García, Nick Madrigal*, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada, Andrew Romine*, Andrew Vaughn*

Outfielders –

Luis Basabe, Nicky Delmonico*, Adam Engel, Eloy Jiménez, Nomar Mazara, Luis Robert

Any player on the White Sox camp roster that isn’t on their 40-man roster will need to be added to that roster in order to be eligible to play for the White Sox this season. The White Sox currently have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Bernardo Flores, Matt Foster, Seby Zavala, Micker Adolfo and Blake Rutherford are all on the White Sox 40-man roster, but were not included on their summer camp roster. Since the White Sox are currently at 44 players invited, they can add any of those players to the mix at any time.

Thanks to the shortened nature of the 2020 season, each team will be allowed to carry up to 30 players on their Opening Day roster when the season begins in late July.

All other players included in the team’s so-called “Player Pool” would then be transferred to what the league is referring to as an “Alternate Training Site,” meaning that they would continue training and be available for call-up if the club needs them during the season.

Each team will also be allowed to travel with a three-player “Taxi Squad,” making them available for immediate call-up on road trips if necessary.