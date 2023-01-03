White Sox Announce Signing of Outfielder Andrew Benintendi

White Sox announce signing of Benintendi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s been several weeks since the White Sox reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, but the team finally made the deal official on Tuesday. The pact was first reported on Dec. 16 by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

News: OF Andrew Benintendi is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a 5 year deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 16, 2022

Five years, $75M for Benintendi, per source. https://t.co/BlKyoDMdx9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2022

The average value of the contract will work out to $15 million per season, making it the highest-value free agent contract in the history of the White Sox, narrowly surpassing the $73 million the club gave to catcher Yasmani Grandal during the 2019-20 offseason.

Benintendi will receive a $3 million signing bonus in the 2023 season and will make $8 million in his first season on the South Side, according to the press release. He’ll be paid $16.5 million per season from 2024-26 and will be paid $14.5 million in the final season of the contract.

It was announced that Benintendi will wear the number 23 for the White Sox, with pitcher Vince Velasquez wearing that number last season.

Benintendi is coming off a strong season in 2022, with a slash line of .304/.373/.399 in 126 games with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. He was named to the All-Star team for the first time, with five home runs and 51 RBIs in those contests.

His season ended after he was traded to New York when he suffered a broken bone in his right hand on Sept. 2.

The White Sox came into the offseason in need of improvement when hitting against right-handed pitching, and Benintendi fits the bill, having slashed .318/.384/.428 against righties last season in 370 total plate appearances. Four of his five home runs came against righties, and he also drove in 43 RBI while collecting 26 extra-base hits in those appearances.

Benintendi will also bring additional defensive prowess into the fold, having won an American League Gold Glove award in left field during the 2021 season with the Royals.

The White Sox will host an introductory press conference with the outfielder and manager Pedro Grifol tomorrow morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

