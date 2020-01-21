Chicago Baseball
White Sox Spring Training

White Sox Announce 2020 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

The White Sox will televise six games this spring and stream over a dozen more, the team announced Tuesday

GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A general view of The Ballpark at Camelback Ranch as 11,599 fans attend the game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs on March 11, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cubs defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fans hoping to catch their first glimpse of the new look Chicago White Sox will get plenty of opportunities this spring, as the team plans to stream and broadcast the majority of its Cactus League games.

According to the White Sox, the team will televise a total of six games this spring, starting with a showdown at Camelback Ranch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 24.

The Sox game against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch will also be televised on Mar. 13, the team said.

Chicago Baseball

Cubs Spring Training 15 mins ago

Cubs Acquire Pitcher Travis Lakins in Trade With Red Sox

Theo Epstein Jan 20

Theo Epstein Understands Fan Frustration in Cubs’ Slow Offseason

Here are the televised game dates:

Feb. 24: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 13: vs. Chicago Cubs 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 21: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 22: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 23: at Arizona 8:40 p.m.

Mar. 24: at Arizona 2:40 p.m.

All six televised games will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

The White Sox will also stream a total of 13 of their spring training games on the team’s website, including their opener Feb. 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Their streaming games include:

Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Angels 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 25: vs. San Francisco Giants 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Seattle Mariners 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. Cleveland Indians 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 2: vs. San Diego Padres 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 3: vs. Oakland A’s 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 5: vs. Colorado Rockies 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 8: vs. Kansas City Royals 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 9: vs. Cincinnati Reds 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 10: vs. Texas Rangers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 14: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 17: vs. Milwaukee Brewers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 19: vs. Cleveland Indians 8:05 p.m.

The White Sox will wrap up their spring slate with two games against the Diamondbacks at Phoenix’s Chase Field before heading home to Chicago to open the regular season on Mar. 26 against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This article tagged under:

White Sox Spring TrainingChicago White Sox
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us