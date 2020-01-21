White Sox Announce 2020 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Fans hoping to catch their first glimpse of the new look Chicago White Sox will get plenty of opportunities this spring, as the team plans to stream and broadcast the majority of its Cactus League games.

According to the White Sox, the team will televise a total of six games this spring, starting with a showdown at Camelback Ranch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 24.

The Sox game against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch will also be televised on Mar. 13, the team said.

Here are the televised game dates:

Feb. 24: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 13: vs. Chicago Cubs 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 21: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 22: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 23: at Arizona 8:40 p.m.

Mar. 24: at Arizona 2:40 p.m.

All six televised games will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

The White Sox will also stream a total of 13 of their spring training games on the team’s website, including their opener Feb. 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Their streaming games include:

Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Angels 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 25: vs. San Francisco Giants 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Seattle Mariners 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. Cleveland Indians 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 2: vs. San Diego Padres 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 3: vs. Oakland A’s 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 5: vs. Colorado Rockies 2:05 p.m.

Mar. 8: vs. Kansas City Royals 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 9: vs. Cincinnati Reds 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 10: vs. Texas Rangers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 14: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 17: vs. Milwaukee Brewers 3:05 p.m.

Mar. 19: vs. Cleveland Indians 8:05 p.m.

The White Sox will wrap up their spring slate with two games against the Diamondbacks at Phoenix’s Chase Field before heading home to Chicago to open the regular season on Mar. 26 against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.