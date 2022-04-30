Chicago Baseball

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn's X-Rays Negative After HBP Vs. Angels

By Tim Stebbins

Andrew Vaughn is considered day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand Friday vs. the Angels, the White Sox said.

Vaughn underwent X-rays that came back negative, according to the team.

Vaughn got hit by the pitch in the ninth inning Friday. He received attention from manager Tony La Russa and a trainer but stayed in the game. The Sox lost the series opener 5-1.

Vaughn has been a bright spot during the White Sox struggles of recent weeks. The 24-year-old is hitting .283/.367/.566 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games.

His three-run homer Wednesday put the White Sox ahead for good as they snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“His talent, intelligence, toughness, cool under pressure,” La Russa said of Vaughn this week. “There were a lot of times during [2021] where he was our best run producer. And then towards the end I think he got a little tired, maybe.

“But he's a better hitter now than he was last year, and he was good last year.”

