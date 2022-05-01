White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Improving, Yoán Moncada's ‘Very Good' Debut

Vaughn improving, Moncada's ‘very good’ Charlotte debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Vaughn is out of the White Sox starting lineup Sunday but appears to be trending in the right direction.

Vaughn missed Saturday’s game after getting hit by a pitch his right hand Friday. He’s been swinging a bat and is doing “much better,” La Russa said.

“I think that there’s a good chance he may play [Monday],” La Russa said. “Could pinch hit probably, if we need him.

“He’s improving. Still sore, but it’s manageable, I think.”

In other injury news, the report on Yoán Moncada’s first game in his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte was "very good," La Russa said. Moncada went 1-for-3 and even attempted to steal a base.

La Russa chuckled Sunday when discussing the stolen base attempt.

“What are you doing, man?” La Russa joked. “I know your legs are feeling good, but that's not what you should do your first day out there.'

“But I heard all the moves were good, no discomfort, took good at-bats. See what happens the next three games."

Moncada got off to a good start in Sunday's game, hitting a home run in the first inning.

Joe Kelly is set to make his first appearance in his rehab assignment with Charlotte Sunday. He’s currently on the injured list with a right biceps nerve injury.

