White Sox' Andrew Vaughn, Dylan Cease Help Snap Losing Streak

Tony La Russa did a little dance as he entered his postgame media session Wednesday, a smile flashing across his face.

“I had some good friends text me right away,” La Russa said. “I said, ‘It’s just a game, no big deal.’

“Bullcrap. This is life here, winning or losing.”

If it wasn’t obvious, a weight has been lifted off the White Sox' shoulders. They snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

You could almost feel the collective relief permeating Guaranteed Rate Field when Andrew Vaughn connected on a first-pitch fastball in the seventh inning.

Vaughn’s 392-foot drive landed in the White Sox bullpen for a three-run homer, a swing that put the Sox ahead for good.

“His talent, intelligence, toughness, cool under pressure,” La Russa said of Vaughn. “There were a lot of times during the year (2021) where he was our best run producer. And then towards the end I think he got a little tired, maybe.

“But he's a better hitter now than he was last year, and he was good last year.”

Wednesday's effort started with Dylan Cease throwing five no-hit innings, a streak broken up by an infield single to lead off the sixth.

Cease, who carried a perfect game into the fifth, allowed two runs, three walks and three hits, all softly hit singles, while striking out nine. He danced out of trouble in the sixth, working out of a bases-loaded jam to temporarily keep the Sox ahead 3-2.

“He gave us all he had,” La Russa said of Cease. “Really, to get out of that jam there, it could have been worse.

“He was exceptional, I thought. He should have gotten the W. Only regret.”

An eight-game losing streak in April wasn’t going to make or break the White Sox season, especially at a time when they’re down so many key players due to injuries.

But it was also their longest skid since June 2018, a season they lost 100 games, and was one loss shy of their first nine-game skid since July 2017.

“It's the game of baseball; it’s a game of failure,” Vaughn said. “It’s going to happen a lot. We just kept grinding and kept going out there every single day and doing our best.

“We got 140 more to go of these, we you just got to keep going.”

If nothing else, they can breathe a sigh of relief now that the losing streak is over.

“I made clear, it wasn't that the guys weren't trying,” La Russa said. “If it was all about trying then I would have been a star. I tried it and I was terrible.

“So in this game, you got to try and you got to execute. We've had periods we've got close, had at least three little heartbreaking losses there. But we're capable of better if we just keep pushing.”

The Sox kept pushing after Vaughn’s homer. Yasmani Grandal drew a leadoff walk in the eighth, Leury García pinch ran, went first to third on a single and scored on a double play groundout.

“I told [García] that's his role from now on,” La Russa joked. “It's a great win, man. I can’t wait to celebrate.”

