White Sox ALDS Lineup: César Hernández Starts Game 3 Vs. Astros

Cesar Hernández starts at 2B in Game 3 vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Dylan Cease takes the mound Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox look to force a Game 4 Monday against the Astros.
The White Sox made a couple of changes from their starting lineup from Game 2 to Game 3. Gavin Sheets will DH, César Hernández is starting at second base and Leury García in right field.
Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn are not in the starting lineup.
Chicago Baseball
Sheets and the switch-hitting Hernández add two left-handed bats to the lineup against Astros Game 3 starter Luis Garcia.
Lefties hit .279/.340/.474 against Garcia in 2021, compared to righties hitting .182/.247/.301.
Here's the full lineup:
SS Tim Anderson
CF Luis Robert
1B José Abreu
C Yasmani Grandal
LF Eloy Jiménez
3B Yoán Moncada
DH Gavin Sheets
RF Leury García
2B César Hernández
SP Dylan Cease
White Sox Pregame Live starts at 5:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago and the MyTeams app.