White Sox ALDS Lineup: César Hernández Starts Game 3 Vs. Astros

Dylan Cease takes the mound Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox look to force a Game 4 Monday against the Astros.

The White Sox made a couple of changes from their starting lineup from Game 2 to Game 3. Gavin Sheets will DH, César Hernández is starting at second base and Leury García in right field.

Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn are not in the starting lineup.

Sheets and the switch-hitting Hernández add two left-handed bats to the lineup against Astros Game 3 starter Luis Garcia.

Lefties hit .279/.340/.474 against Garcia in 2021, compared to righties hitting .182/.247/.301.

Here's the full lineup:

SS Tim Anderson

CF Luis Robert

1B José Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

LF Eloy Jiménez

3B Yoán Moncada

DH Gavin Sheets

RF Leury García

2B César Hernández

SP Dylan Cease

