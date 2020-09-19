White Sox Activate Dallas Keuchel From Injured List Ahead of Showdown With Reds

The Chicago White Sox will get a big piece back in their rotation on Saturday, as Dallas Keuchel has been activated from the 10-day injured list.

Keuchel, who was placed on the injured list Sept. 10 with back spasms, will start Saturday’s game for the White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced in a press release.

Keuchel has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.19 ERA in nine starts with the White Sox this season. The hurler has struck out 32 batters and given up just 13 earned runs in 53.1 innings pitched.

To make room for Keuchel on the active roster, the White Sox optioned pitcher Jonathan Stiever to their Schaumburg training facility. Stiever made two starts with the White Sox, posting an 0-1 record and a 9.95 ERA and three strikeouts in those games. He started Friday’s loss against the Reds.

Keuchel and the White Sox will battle the Reds Saturday evening as the team tries to move another step closer to a Central Division title. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.