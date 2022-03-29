Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have a new outfielder.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies.

Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the University of Virginia. The Phillies selected him three picks before the White Sox landed third baseman Jake Burger.

The 25-year-old, who debuted in 2019, holds a career .264/.322/.373 slash line in 116 games and has experience at all three outfield spots, seeing his most time in center field (72 games).

He played in nine games with the Phillies in 2021, spending most of the season in Triple-A while missing time due to injury.

Haseley, who has two minor league options remaining, adds additional depth to the Sox outfield picture, which currently includes Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Adam Engel, Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Leury García and Micker Adolfo, who's out of minor league options.

Vaughn sustained a hip pointer making a diving catch Sunday and is projected to return to game action in 1-2 weeks, according to the Sox.

