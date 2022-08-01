Chicago Baseball

MLB Trade Deadline

White Sox Acquire Jake Diekman From Red Sox for Reese McGuire

By Tim Stebbins

White Sox add bullpen help, acquire Diekman from Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made a move to bolster their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring lefty Jake Diekman from the Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

General manager Rick Hahn has said in recent weeks adding bullpen help was one of White Sox' most obvious needs before the deadline. They specifically had a need for a lefty with Aaron Bummer currently on the injured list.

Diekman, 35, gives manager Tony La Russa a southpaw to matchup with opposing left-handed hitters — who have hit .188/.316/.250 against him this season.

Diekman, an 11-year veteran with postseason experience with the Rangers and A's, has a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

Chicago Baseball

Hayden Wesneski 12 hours ago

Cubs Add Promising Hayden Wesneski to Budding Pitching Pipeline

Jul 30

Cubs Sign 2nd-Round Draft Pick Jackson Ferris, 19 of 20 Selections

The White Sox have been carrying three catchers since Yasmani Grandal returned from the injured list last month. Trading McGuire leaves Seby Zavala as their backup behind Grandal.

The Sox acquired McGuire from Toronto in spring training for Zack Collins.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB Trade DeadlineChicago White SoxJake Diekman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us