White Sox Acquire Jake Diekman From Red Sox for Reese McGuire

White Sox add bullpen help, acquire Diekman from Red Sox

The White Sox made a move to bolster their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring lefty Jake Diekman from the Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash.

The #WhiteSox have acquired veteran left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman from Boston in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2022

General manager Rick Hahn has said in recent weeks adding bullpen help was one of White Sox' most obvious needs before the deadline. They specifically had a need for a lefty with Aaron Bummer currently on the injured list.

Diekman, 35, gives manager Tony La Russa a southpaw to matchup with opposing left-handed hitters — who have hit .188/.316/.250 against him this season.

Diekman, an 11-year veteran with postseason experience with the Rangers and A's, has a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

The White Sox have been carrying three catchers since Yasmani Grandal returned from the injured list last month. Trading McGuire leaves Seby Zavala as their backup behind Grandal.

The Sox acquired McGuire from Toronto in spring training for Zack Collins.

