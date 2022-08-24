White Sox 2023 schedule features tough, non-division opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The MLB officially released the regular season schedules for the 2023 regular season, including the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox previous schedule ranked as the third-easiest in the MLB, according to ESPN. Their opponents' win percentage was below .500 for this season.

For the new schedule, all 30 clubs will play each club at least once. This philosophy diluted the games against division opponents and balanced the schedule with more non-division games.

Here are the non-divisional clubs they play more than once: New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers.

“The new balanced schedule will feature all 30 Clubs playing each other for at least one series in 2023,” said MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer Chris Marinak. “This new format creates more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths, particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round."

The Sox open up the year with two tough series matchups against the Houston Astros (Mar. 30-Apr. 2) and San Francisco Giants (Apr. 3, 5-6). The Giants series represents the team's home opener.

They finish the season with back-to-back homestands versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (Sept. 25-27) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 29- Oct. 1). Before the end, they have an east coast road trip to take on the Washington Nationals (Sept. 18-20) Boston Red Sox (Sept. 22-24.

It looks like the White Sox could have one of the tougher schedules in the league next season. Certainly, the schedule will be tougher than this season, since their divisional games will be decreased. (The AL Central represents one of the weakest divisions in baseball.)

This season, the White Sox currently sit in third place in the AL Central. They hold a 62-61 record and sit four games back on the division lead.

