White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn Has Glove Destroyed by Joc Pederson Hit

WATCH: Pederson hits ball so hard, it destroys Vaughn's glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Vaughn thought he caught a Joc Pederson line drive to end the third inning on Wednesday, and to end a mounting threat from the Giants offense. But when he looked down to grab the ball, there was nothing in the webbing. In fact, there wasn’t any webbing where there should have been.

Pederson ripped the ball so hard, it tore a hole in Vaughn’s glove.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Joc Pederson tore through Andrew Vaughn's glove 😳 pic.twitter.com/SivLorU2tr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 5, 2023

The exit velocity on Pederson’s ball was a whopping 109.1 mph and carried an expected batting average of .710. Looking at those numbers, the White Sox were lucky to have a chance to turn that ball into an out.

Pederson was awarded a hit on the play, and instead of getting out of the inning Dylan Cease found himself in a bases-loaded jam. Cease was up to the task however. He struck out the next batter and escaped the inning damage-free.

That’s more than can be said about Vaughn’s glove.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.